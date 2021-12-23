Texas County Memorial Hospital issued a special advisory Wednesday in advance of the holiday season as COVID-19 cases continue to surface locally:

As we move into the holiday season it is important to remember that COVID-19 is still prevalent in our community. Throughout Missouri, the positive rate last week was 11.9%, while in Texas County, it rose to 20.0%. We continue to see an elevated number of Covid-19 patients being admitted to the hospital. As the Omicron variant becomes more prevalent in our region, we must continue to exercise best practices in order to decrease the likelihood of spread.

Covid-19 still poses a significant threat to our community, so we would like to remind the public about the importance of early detection and treatment options available to those who have been exposed to the virus or are showing early signs of infection.

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been in close contact with a COVID-positive individual, you may be eligible to receive an infusion of monoclonal antibodies (mABs) at TCMH. If administered in the early stages of the infection, mAB infusions are shown to be effective in slowing down the infection’s progression. mAb infusions can be scheduled with TCMH’s infusion center by calling 417-967-0404 .

While you may be scheduled for an infusion, it is important to remember that if your health deteriorates, you should seek medical attention immediately.