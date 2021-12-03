A Mountain Grove resident is charged with misdemeanor DWI, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash and wearing no seat belt following his arrest Thursday night in Texas County.
Selena L. Sizemore, 34, was taken to the Texas County Jail.
