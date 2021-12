Graveside services for Teresa Ann Gayer, 57, of Lexington, Tenn., are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Brown Hill Cemetery, Houston.

A family viewing is 9 to 10 a.m. at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Caywood Schools in Lexington, Tenn., to purchase AR books.