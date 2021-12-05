The Licking Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon to a woods fire southeast of the community.
Raymondville volunteers were later sought for help in fighting the fire in thick brush.
The blaze was reported at about 3:30 p.m.
Click here to read our print edition online!
The Licking Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon to a woods fire southeast of the community.
Raymondville volunteers were later sought for help in fighting the fire in thick brush.
The blaze was reported at about 3:30 p.m.