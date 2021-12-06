The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 46-year-old man on Nov. 7 reported a break-in at an Orchard Street residence in Raymondville.

A deputy made contact with the man, who said he didn’t live in the house but maintains it for the 74-year-old man who owns it. The officer observed a broken window and pry marks.

The deputy contacted the owner, and he said he wished to pursue charges if a suspect is identified. Numerous items with a total value of $1,548 were reportedly stolen from the residence.

•A deputy was advised on Nov. 11 that a 20-year-old man incarcerated in the Texas County Jail was attempting suicide.

The officer made contact with the inmate and he said he wanted mental help. He was released to Texas County Memorial Hospital for a 96-hour evaluation.

•Roger G. Morgan, 46, of 8905 Highway E at Houston, was arrested Nov. 20 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for driving while revoked.

An officer responded to Morgan’s trailer home after he reported that someone was throwing rocks at it and had stolen some items from behind it. A computer check revealed the warrant.

Morgan was taken to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $50,000.

•A deputy was dispatched Dec. 2 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Peacock Road residence at Bucyrus.

A 52-year-old man there told the officer his 30-year-old daughter was mad because he wouldn’t take her to the hospital, and that he didn’t want to sign a complaint and just wanted her to stay at her place for the night and not bother him.

The officer spoke with the daughter, and she said her dad had given her food with bugs in it and she was angry because she thought he was feeding it to her grandmother.

The officer observed that the woman was very drunk. She was advised to stay away from her father for the rest of the night.