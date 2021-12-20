The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched Dec. 6 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at a Sherwood Lane residence at Plato.

The officer made contact with a 56-year-old woman and 53-year-old man there, and determined that the man had become upset and started breaking items in the home after the woman had messaged his boyfriend.

Neither person wished to pursue charges. The woman wanted the man to leave, and the man agreed to stay with his boyfriend for the night.

•Randuel T. Dailing, 23, of 11050 Gladden Road at Success, was arrested Nov. 24 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest after observing Dailing sitting in a parked vehicle at the Texas County Justice Center in Houston. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $500,000.