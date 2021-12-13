The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Marissa A. Gilbert-Reams, 32, of 171 King Lane in Raymondville, was arrested Dec. 7 for having an active Webster County felony warrant for hindering prosecution of a felony.
A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the Texas County Justice Center in Houston after being advised that Gilbert-Reams was there. She was taken to the Texas County Jail, processed and released.
•A 46-year-old Houston woman reported on Nov. 26 that five necklaces had been stolen from a large envelope that was inside the mailbox at her Brushy Creek Road residence. Investigation is ongoing.
•A 32-year-old Van Buren woman reported on Nov. 1 that a boat, motor and trailer (valued at $1,700) that belonged to her late husband had been stolen.
A local man is a suspect. The woman showed an investigating deputy evidence that the suspect was trying to sell the boat and gear online. A report was sent to the county prosecutor.
Texas County Jail admissions
Dec. 6
Anthony Dickman – writ
Rachel L. Prater – DWI, possession of controlled substance
Jeryl R. Settles – DWI
Dec. 7
Jessica Martin – trafficking drugs
James L. Hawkins – driving while revoked, stealing
Marissa Reams – hindering prosecution
Lonnie R. Quick – failure to appear
Daniel W. Hollginshead – Department of Corrections sentence
Hali J. Evans – 48-hour commitment
Dec. 8
Jerry W. Magouirk – DWI
Felicia Chambers – warrant
Dec. 9
Rachel Vasek – stealing
Shannon L. Collins – 3-day commitment
Dec. 10
Daniel L. Loyd – assault
Dec. 11
Tamiran L. Jones – 48-hour shock
Dec. 12
Rachel E. Hicks – tampering with motor vehicle, burglary
Austin A. Snyder – driving while revoked
Dec. 13
Anthony W. Bysor – unlawful possession of firearm, driving while suspended