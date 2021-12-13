The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Marissa A. Gilbert-Reams, 32, of 171 King Lane in Raymondville, was arrested Dec. 7 for having an active Webster County felony warrant for hindering prosecution of a felony.

A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the Texas County Justice Center in Houston after being advised that Gilbert-Reams was there. She was taken to the Texas County Jail, processed and released.

•A 46-year-old Houston woman reported on Nov. 26 that five necklaces had been stolen from a large envelope that was inside the mailbox at her Brushy Creek Road residence. Investigation is ongoing.

•A 32-year-old Van Buren woman reported on Nov. 1 that a boat, motor and trailer (valued at $1,700) that belonged to her late husband had been stolen.

A local man is a suspect. The woman showed an investigating deputy evidence that the suspect was trying to sell the boat and gear online. A report was sent to the county prosecutor.