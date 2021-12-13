The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Marissa A. Gilbert-Reams, 32, of 171 King Lane in Raymondville, was arrested Dec. 7 for having an active Webster County felony warrant for hindering prosecution of a felony.

A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the Texas County Justice Center in Houston after being advised that Gilbert-Reams was there. She was taken to the Texas County Jail, processed and released.

•A 46-year-old Houston woman reported on Nov. 26 that five necklaces had been stolen from a large envelope that was inside the mailbox at her Brushy Creek Road residence. Investigation is ongoing.

•A 32-year-old Van Buren woman reported on Nov. 1 that a boat, motor and trailer (valued at $1,700) that belonged to her late husband had been stolen.

A local man is a suspect. The woman showed an investigating deputy evidence that the suspect was trying to sell the boat and gear online. A report was sent to the county prosecutor.

Texas County Jail admissions

Dec. 6

Anthony Dickman – writ

Rachel L. Prater – DWI, possession of controlled substance

Jeryl R. Settles – DWI

Dec. 7

Jessica Martin – trafficking drugs

James L. Hawkins – driving while revoked, stealing

Marissa Reams – hindering prosecution

Lonnie R. Quick – failure to appear

Daniel W. Hollginshead – Department of Corrections sentence

Hali J. Evans – 48-hour commitment

Dec. 8

Jerry W. Magouirk – DWI

Felicia Chambers – warrant

Dec. 9

Rachel Vasek – stealing

Shannon L. Collins – 3-day commitment

Dec. 10

Daniel L. Loyd – assault

Dec. 11

Tamiran L. Jones – 48-hour shock

Dec. 12

Rachel E. Hicks – tampering with motor vehicle, burglary

Austin A. Snyder – driving while revoked

Dec. 13

Anthony W. Bysor – unlawful possession of firearm, driving while suspended

