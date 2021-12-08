An unannounced drug dog search was completed Tuesday at Houston Middle School and Houston High School hallways and classrooms.

“No arrests were made as a result of the search; however, several tobacco products were confiscated. We would urge parents to closely monitor their children and have educational discussions regarding the effects of tobacco/electronic vaping products,” the school district said in a statement.

“Drug dog searches will continue to be part of our routine safety measures. Thank you to those agencies that assisted the school district in keeping our students safe,” the school district added.