Ella Mae (Conley) Daniel, age 76, was born to Bluford and Nettie (Sawyer) Conley on Aug. 13, 1945. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Dec. 7, 2021.

Ella spent her early childhood east of Raymondville, Mo., near Big Creek. She was a 1966 graduate of Houston High School. She later married Roy Daniel and together they had four daughters.

Ella was a loving person with a quiet calmness that is rare to find. She was quick to lean on her faith in difficult times. She stated that she has never felt alone in life knowing that the Lord was with her.

Ella was always ready for an adventure and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed rock hunting, mushrooming, fishing and floating. She was an amazing artist, photographer and cook. She loved her kitties, critters and all of nature.

Ella was preceded in death by her parents, Bluford and Nettie Conley; and her baby brother, Bluford Jr. She is survived by her husband, Roy of the home; their four daughters, Sandra (and Jack) Hutsell, Sheila Washko, Sarah and Matt Schilling, and Sherri and Tim Ritter.

She is also survived by her brother, Ottie Conley; and sister, Vada Martin; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her aunts, Kathleen and Sib; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and beloved cats. She will be deeply missed.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus or Brown Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home with Gary Fry officiating. Burial is in Brown Hill Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pallbearers are Matt Schilling, Tim Ritter, David Schilling, Nathan Schilling, Michael Washko and Ronnie Bryson. Honorary pallbearers are Nicholas Washko and Jack Hutsell.

