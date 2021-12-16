Esther M. Hall, age 87, passed away on Dec. 15, 2021, at Mountain View Healthcare after a lengthy illness. She was born in Corning, Ark., on May 16, 1934, the third child of Luster U. and Maggie Belle (Ward) King.

Her parents, her husband, brother, Luster U. King Jr., sister, Dorothy A Brown, and her son, Kenneth Lee Hall, preceded her in death.

She moved from Corning, Ark., to St. Louis, Mo., in 1951 to work and seek her future. She worked in Corning for seven years and during that time she met and married Robert L. Hall of Tyrone, Mo., on Aug. 30, 1956. To this union one son was born, Kenneth Lee Hall in 1958.

Esther made her profession of faith in the Tyrone Free Will Baptist Church in 1957, was baptized and joined that church the same year. Later she transferred her membership to Houston First Free Will Baptist Church.

She moved to the Tyrone area in 1959 and lived south of Tyrone on Morgan Road until February of 1961 at which time she and Robert purchased the farm on H Highway. Esther worked in various offices in St. Louis and then in Cabool and Houston, Mo. She was employed at Mid Am before it joined DFA in Cabool where she retired in 1996. Her husband and son operated a dairy farm for several years and Esther was active in raising calves and other farm projects.

Her husband, Robert, passed away in January of 1999 and she continued to live on the family farm until her health forced her to move to Mountain View Healthcare in 2018.

Esther is survived by her grandchildren, Alisha Darnell, Jennifer Hall, Robert David Hall, Dalton Hall and Lillian E. Hall; three great-grandchildren; her niece, Amy Brown of Elk Creek, Mo.; two nephews, Michael King of Arkansas and Joe Brown of Florida.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com. No services are planned at this time. Her ashes will be inurned at Tyrone Free Will Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

