Filings for several posts to be decided in April 5 closed Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Here is a look at the filings:

The field for the Houston school board are incumbents Jeff Gettys and Jennifer Scheets, as well as challenger Andrew “Andy” Wells. They are three-year terms.

Three filed for a five-year term on Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees. They are George Sholtz of Upton; incumbent, Jim Perry, D.O., of Cabool; and Beverly Clark of Houston.

In the City of Houston, a race developed in Ward III and Ward I. Former council members Joe Honeycutt and Don Romines will seek the seat vacated by Ross Richardson, who did not seek re-election. In Ward I, Sam Kelley, who earlier was appointed to the board, completed candidacy paperwork for a one-year term. No one else filed.

The term of Kevin Stilley also expires. He filed on Tuesday. A challenger, Dale Depler Jr., completed candidacy papers on Monday, to oppose Stilley. In Ward II, Sheila Walker filed. She is unopposed.

Plato School District board candidates are: For a two-year term created by a vacancy is Stacy Fletcher. These candidates filed for two, three-year term positions: Robert Murray, Eric Crews, Jody Fry and Don Rose.

At Raymondville School, incumbents re-filed: Cody Mosley, two-year term; Rebecca Mills and Aaron Scantlin, three-year term and Jason Hughes, one-year term.

At Success School, here is the field: Three, three-year terms — Lucas D. Jones, Alanson D. Cline III and Jessica Beth McNew. For a one-year term, Lacey McNiel filed.

The only candidates filing for the Texas County Emergency Services board were incumbents, Bill Bridges, TCMH EMS director; Brad Evans, Houston police chief; and Pat Burton, Licking police chief. It oversees the 911 system in the county.