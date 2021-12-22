Filings for posts to be decided in April close next Tuesday.

Here is a look at filings as of Wednesday morning. (Some school district offices are closed this week)

Incumbents Jeff Gettys and Jennifer Scheets refiled for a three-year term on the Houston board of education.

Two filed for a five-year term on Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees. They are George Sholtz of Upton and incumbent, Jim Perry, D.O., of Cabool.

In the City of Houston, a race developed in Ward III. Former council members Joe Honeycutt and Don Romines filed. The incumbent is Ross Richardson. In Ward I, Sam Kelley, who earlier was appointed to the board, completed candidacy paperwork. The term of Kevin Stilley also expires. In Ward II, Sheila Walker filed. She was earlier appointed.

At Raymondville, Cody Mosley filed for a school board slot.

The deadline to file is Dec. 28.