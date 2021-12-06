April election
Filings begin next Tuesday, Dec. 7, for several offices.

Filings for the April 5 municipal elections will open Tuesday across Texas County.

Candidate filings, which include school boards, municipalities and other political subdivisions, have been shortened by two weeks because of a new state law.

Filings begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and close at 5 p.m. Dec. 28.

In Houston, four of six members’ terms of the Houston City Council expire. Sheila Walker, Ward II; and Sam Kelley, Ward I, were appointed to the council for one-year terms that expire. The terms of Ward III Alderman Ross Richardson, and Ward I Alderman Kevin Stilley also expire. All are two-year terms.

Two seats on the Houston board of education expire. They are held by Jennifer Scheets and Jeff Gettys. They are three-year terms.

The term of Jim Perry of Cabool on the Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees expires. It is a five-year term.

At the Plato School District, the three-year terms of Eric Crews and Robert Murray expire. Voters will also fill a two-year term created with the passing of a board member.

The three-year terms of incumbents Lanny Cline, Benny Bean, Liz ReVelle and Beth McNew expires at Success School, as does the one-year term of Lucas Jones.

At the Raymondville School District, the three-year terms of Jason Hughes and Aaron Scantlin expire. Two unexpired terms created by the resignations of Amanda Evetts (one year) and Doug Swan (two years) also will be filled.

