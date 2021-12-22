The former sheriff of Texas County and a former chief deputy received probation Wednesday in a case that spanned more than three years.

James Sigman, the former sheriff, and his girlfriend, Jennifer Tomaszewski, each received a three-year probation term by Circuit Judge John Beger in Pulaski County Circuit Court, where he earlier heard the case.

In a trial heard by Beger, Sigman was found guilty on one count of forgery and Tomaszewski’s guilt was related to two forgery charges, all felonies. Other charges were dismissed by the judge.