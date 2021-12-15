Gale Christine Mast, 62, of Mountain Grove, Mo., was born Nov. 23, 1959, in Pottstown, Penn., to Glenn and Alice Millard Fultz. She passed away Dec. 13, 2021, at her home.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Glenn. She is survived by her husband, Edwin Mast of the home; two sons, Edwin Mast Jr. and Austin Mast; four daughters, Sandra Horning, Rebecca Kaiser, Rachel Hoffman and Angela Mast; seven grandchildren; five brothers, Gregory Fultz, Gerald Fultz, Geoffrey Fultz, Gary Fultz and Gwyn Fultz; and a sister, Genie McHugh.

Mrs. Mast loved riding horses, working on the farm and raising her kids.

No services are planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.