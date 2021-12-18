This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county declined from the previous week.

The Texas County Health Department reported 55 positive cases from Dec. 11-17. In the prior week there were 93.

In Texas County, about 32.1 percent have completed a two-dose vaccination schedule, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Saturday. The department said 35.2 percent have initiated shots. The state’s completion rate is 52.9 percent.

Through Dec. 16, 8,947 have initiated vaccination, and 8,163 have completed the two-dose process in the county.

Vaccine doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital clinics in the county, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston and Cabool, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston. Booster shots are available to those eligible at some locations in the county. School-age children also are eligible.

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 32.1 percent; Phelps, 41.4; Dent, 30.6; Shannon, 32; Howell, 34.4; Douglas, 23.3; Wright, 34.1; Laclede, 34.6; and Pulaski, 19.3.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 35.2 percent; Phelps, 46.5; Dent, 34.2; Shannon, 34.7; Howell, 39; Douglas, 26.9; Wright, 37.9; Laclede, 38.4 and Pulaski, 23.8.

Here is a look at vaccination rates among school children (5 and older) in the county: 377 (or 8.8 percent) have initiated it. Another 288 (or 7 percent) have completed it. In Missouri, the rates are 28.7 percent and 23, respectively.