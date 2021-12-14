One of southwest Missouri’s favorite holiday hoops traditions is approaching and the brackets have been unveiled.

Started in 1947, the Blue and Gold Tournament will feature boys basketball teams from all over the Ozarks, including Houston.

The event features two 16-team divisions, with play beginning on Monday, Dec. 27, and championships set for Thursday, Dec. 30. Games will be played on the campus of Missouri State University in both JQH Arena and Hammons Student Center.

Houston is in the Blue Division and will face second-seeded Kickapoo at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27 in Hammons Student Center. Win or lose, the Tigers will play again at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 28.

First round matchups (Dec. 27):

Blue Division

(Hammons Student Center)

•9:30 a.m. — No. 8 Fair Grove vs. Ash Grove

•11 a.m. — No. 1 Nixa vs. Mount Vernon

•12:30 p.m. — No. 5 Skyline vs. Marshfield

•2 p.m. — No. 4 Catholic vs. Clever

•5 p.m. — No. 7 Branson vs. Mountain Grove

•6:30 p.m. — No. 2 Kickapoo vs. Houston

•8 p.m. — No. 6 Hartville vs. Reeds Spring

•9:30 p.m. — No. 3 Willard vs. West Plains

Gold Division

(JQH Arena)

•9:30 a.m. — No. 8 Willow Springs vs. Central

•11 a.m. — No. 1 Bolivar vs. Aurora

•12:30 p.m. — No. 5 Greenwood vs. Spokane

•2 p.m. — No. 4 Strafford vs. Camdenton

•5 p.m. — No. 7 Logan-Rogersville vs. Crane

•6:30 p.m. — No. 2 Ozark vs. Lebanon

•8 p.m. — No. 6 Republic vs. Buffalo

•9:30 p.m. — No. 3 Ava vs. Stockton