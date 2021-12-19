This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A report of a vehicle partially swept off a bridge south of Houston sent emergency personnel to Hogan and Cleveland roads at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said no one was around when they arrived. Since there were no injuries, a patrol report wasn’t released.

Here is a look at road conditions across the region and Missouri. MoDOT is showing Highway E closed in both directions south of Cabool.