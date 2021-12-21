During the final week of the 2022 season, the Houston Middle School 8th-grade boys basketball team won once and lost once.

The Tigers beat county rival Cabool 50-23 on Monday, but then fell 47-30 to Willow Springs in the season finale Tuesday in Hiett Gymnasium.

At Cabool, Houston led 22-3 at the end of the first quarter and held a 34-3 advantage at halftime after outscoring the host Bulldogs 12-0 in the second period.

D.J. Riley poured in 10 points in the first quarter and led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points, while Carson Walker had 13 and Caden Guerra added 9.

Houston was ahead of Willow Springs 6-4 at the end of the first quarter of the final contest, but the visiting Bears sank five 3-point shots in the second period and were on top at halftime, 26-11.

Walker scored 18 points to lead the Tigers in scoring in his final junior high game, while Guerra had 8.

Houston’s 8th-grade boys finished the season with a robust record of 11-2.

“They had a fantastic season, even though we didn’t end it how we wanted to,” said head coach Jake Brookshire. “I hope they continue to work and get better. They all have the potential to be great athletes in high school.”

Houston’s 7th-grade boys were defeated in a tightly-contested ballgame at Cabool, 34-28.

Dillon Shelton led the Tigers in scoring with 15 points, while Hudson Volk had 4 and Nate Jadwin added 3.

The next night, Houston fell 40-5 to Willow Springs.

Volk had the Tigers’ only field goal in the game, while three players each sank one free throw.

The young Tigers finished the season at 1-10, and were involved in several close games down the stretch.

“They kept getting better and played hard every night,” Brookshire said.