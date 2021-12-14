With two more wins last week, the Houston Middle School 8th-grade boys basketball team reached double figures in wins during a strong 2021 season.

In raising their record to 10-1, the Tigers beat St. James 53-44 Monday in Hiett Gymnasium, and then won Tuesday at Licking, 48-44.

In the win over St. James, guard Karson Walker led Houston in scoring 27 points, while D.J. Riley had 9, Gavin Daily had 7 and Riley Reed added 6.

Walker also topped Tigers’ scorers in the Licking contest with 23 points, while Riley had 9 again and Randall Dodd added 8.

The margin of victory against the county rival might have been greater, but the Tigers had trouble finding their range from the field.

“Shots that normally fall, didn’t,” said head coach Jake Brookshire.

Houston secured the victory by making a few crucial baskets late in the game and coming though at the foul line.

“Licking had a good game plan,” Brookshire said, “but we hit some big shots and free throws down the stretch.”

Houston’s 7th-grade squad fell 44-19 to St. James and 26-22 to Licking.

Against St. James, Aaron McCarthy and Hudson Volk each scored 5 points for the Tigers, while Devin Shelton had 4.

Shelton led Houston in scoring in the Licking contest with 10 points, while Volk and Kallyn Tune had 4 apiece.

“We had a great chance to win,” Brookshire said, “but just couldn’t get the ball to go through the hoop.”

The young Tigers are now 1-8 for the season.

The two HMS squads wrap up the campaign this week with road games Monday at Cabool and Tuesday at Willow Springs.