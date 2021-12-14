The Houston Middle School 8th-grade girls basketball team beat Cabool 33-22 in a home game Monday in Hiett Gymnasium.

Kynlee Weaver led Houston in scoring with a season-high 20 points, while Carli Cummins had 4 and Ashley Gilbert, Katy Evans and Annabelle Westbrook each added 2.

The Lady Tigers dropped a pair of games last week, falling 21-13 Tuesday at Mountain Grove and 41-25 to Liberty Thursday at home.

Weaver led Houston in scoring at Mountain Grove with 6 points, while Cummins, Evans and Kayla Wagner had 2 apiece.

“It was just a bad night,” said head coach Juli Yardley. “We didn’t play really well.”

The two schools played a B team game as well, and Houston’s Loran Drake stepped up big with 6 points.

“She came out and played hard,” Yardley said.

At Liberty, Weaver again led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 11 points, while Evans and Wagner each had 4 and Drake added 2.

The Lady Tigers (4-7 through Monday) begin play this week in the inaugural Houston Junior High Girls Basketball Tournament.

Houston’s 8th-grade squad open the four-team, round robin event by facing Mountain Grove Wednesday in Hiett Gymnasium. The Lady Tigers meet Willow Springs at 4:30 p.m. Monday (Dec. 20) and then wrap up the tournament and season with a contest against West Plains at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.