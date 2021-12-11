Texas County Memorial Hospital gave out top employee awards and honored 44 employees with service awards at the 39th Annual Celebration of TCMH Employees on Friday, Dec. 3, in the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room.

Melanie Scavone of Licking took top honors as manager of the year at TCMH for 2021.

Scavone, an employee at TCMH since 2015, is the clinic manager at the TCMH Family Clinic in Licking.

“Melanie is an exceptional clinic manager who is respected by her staff and patients,” said Anita Kuhn, controller at TCMH. “She is genuine and delivers the customer service that you would want your grandmother to receive. She is very deserving of this award and a great asset to TCMH.”

Shanda Melton of Mountain Grove received the employee of the year award.

Employee of the year is limited to the individuals who have received the honor of employee of the month since the 2020 employee awards ceremony. All employees are allowed to vote for employee of the year by choosing one employee of the month in a secret ballot vote.

Melton is a registered nurse in the emergency room at TCMH. She has been employed at TCMH since 2010.

“Shanda is always going above and beyond to help our patients and make sure they are well taken care of,” Mandy Pender, TCMH emergency room director, at TCMH said. “She also received the Daisy Award in the spring for her excellent care, professionalism and compassion with our patients. She is an exceptional employee and deserves this award.”

The manager of the year and the employee of the year were honored with an engraved plaque, a $500 check, a pin and a day of paid time off.

An employee that exemplified excellent customer service in the hospital organization in 2021 was honored. Conner Edwards was chosen. He works as a tech in the information systems department at TCMH.

“Conner is always looking for ways to make our department run smoother,” said Alison Clayton, information systems director. “His IT knowledge is vast, and it would be difficult to run our department without him.”

Conner was awarded a plaque for his efforts and a $150 check.

One hospital department was honored with a “Customer Service Department of the Year” award. The dietary department received the award for providing excellent customer service to patients, visitors and staff. They will receive a special meal in their honor.

SERVICE AWARDS

Chris Strickland, chief executive officer at TCMH recognized employees with service awards.

40 years: Terri Bailey.

35 years: Nancy Branson and Kim Jordan.

30 years: Kelly Bell, Kathy Carr, Carol Turner and Angela Gimpel.

25 years: Brenda Barton, Andree Havens and Linda Pamperien.

20 years: Lisa Merritt, Ellen Willis, Patty Norris, Frank Steelman and Hope Best.

15 years: Becky Brawley, Nancy Hayes, Stephen Mitchell, Colleen Lake and Crystal Finley.

10 years: Lance King, Shelby Ellison, Chastidy Graen, Rick Hardwick, Jonathon Gibby and Paul Fockler.

Five years: Jessica Collins, Nadine Wallace, Bonny Hill, Stephanie Walker, Shelby Creek, Samantha Williams, Mackenzie Richards, Marilyn Weaver, Kriston Jones, Holli Turner, Kristen Sheppard, Caitlyn Stenger, Cortney Conaway, Jasmine Davis, Beth Hall, Lois Stanton, Leslie Labbee and Brittany Cook.

In addition to the ceremony, the event included an inspirational presentation by Omanez Fockler, a video featuring pictures taken at TCMH throughout the year, a meal served by the TCMH dietary department and several employees won door prizes.