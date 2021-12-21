Houston will soon have a license office again, and this time it will be operated by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Missouri Department of Revenue recently awarded the chamber a contract to oversee the office through Sept. 7, 2026. The facility will be located in the refurbished Murfin Building at the chamber fairgrounds on north U.S. 63.

Chamber executive director Angie Quinlan said the new license office should be open in about 30 days. A space in the building was designed for the specific purpose of housing the facility.

“I’m excited about the chamber receiving the bid,” Quinlan said. “Not having a license office here has been inconvenient for the residents who live here.”

While the chamber will oversee the office, a manager and some employees will be hired to tend to daily business.

“All of that will be discussed at our board meeting,” Quinlan said. “I will have to train, as well as a couple board members.

“With the chamber running the license office, the money will be put back into the community. We will also be providing jobs for a few local citizens, which is a plus.”

For more information, call Quinlan at 417-967-2220.