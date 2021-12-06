The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Caleb C. Venn, 30, of 216 Bryan St. in Houston, was cited for allowing an animal to run at large on Nov. 26.

•Cody Hayes, 26, of 16050 Mercer Lane in Houston, was issued a citation for peace disturbance for allegedly pointing a green laser at traffic on Nov. 24.

At about 7 p.m., an officer was advised of a laser being pointed at traffic from the Orscheln parking lot on U.S. 63. Upon arrival at the lot, the officer made contact with Hayes, who was in a white 2012 Dodge pickup. The officer asked Hayes if he had seen anyone point and laser and he said he hadn’t.

The officer asked Hayes to get out of the truck while he continued investigating, and another officer arrived to assist.

During a search of the vehicle, a black laser that emitted green light was found, and Hayes then admitted to shining it toward traffic.

•Ernest E. Hutsell, 52, of 1294 John St. in Houston, was cited for allowing an animal to run at large on Nov. 19.