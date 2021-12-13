The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Kellie D. Russell, 43, of 108 Cedar St. in Houston, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway after a traffic stop on Grand Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 25.

An officer made the stop after observing a white Mercury sedan with an inoperable headlight and no taillights traveling down the middle of Grand Avenue. After making contact with the driver, the officer smelled alcohol and field sobriety tests were conducted.

Russell was taken to jail for a 6-hour hold period.

•Austin A. Snyder, 27, of 113 Wyn St. in Houston, was cited for driving while revoked on Dec. 12.

•Michael Morrell, 56, of 1125 Dewey St. in Houston, was issued a citation for fourth-degree assault after an incident in which he allegedly threatened a 63-year-old man in the Walmart parking lot on Dec. 2.

The incident was reportedly captured on store security video.