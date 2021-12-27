The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Davionette D. Minard, 46, of 903 Dooley St. in Houston, was issued two citations for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Nov. 17 and fraudulently returning an item on Dec. 17.

•Rachel J. Vasek, 25, of West Plains, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly pumping gas at the Murphy’s station in Houston and leaving without paying. A store representative told an investigating officer Vasek had done the same thing six times since Nov. 20.

•Jamie L. Longwell, 44, of Norwood, was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated on Dec. 4.

•Caleb C. Venn, 30, of 216 Bryan St. in Houston, was cited for allowing an animal to run at large on Nov. 23.

•Korbyn Tune, 17, of Houston, was cited on charges of DWI (drugs) and failed to drive on the right half of the roadway following a 11:45 p.m. Dec. 2 accident. Police said they made the stop after trash was struck on First Street, and they investigated and stopped the vehicle on a South Sam Houston Blvd. parking lot. Tune was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

•Released a completed report Monday from an accident that occurred Dec. 2 west of Houston City Hall. Police said they were called at about 12:29 a.m. after a truck operated southbound on First Street by Brody D. McNew, 16, of Bucyrus, traveled off the left side off the roadway, struck a fire hydrant. Offices said the hydrant was broken at the base and struck the bed of a parked vehicle at 700 S. First.

The truck then collided with the rear of the vehicle and struck a trash can. The McNew vehicle then continued south through the Glo Salon parking lot, collided with a guy wire and caused a utility pole to break in half.

Once the pole broke, the electric lines fell, striking a parked vehicle at Whiddon’s Air and Electrical. McNew, who told officers he was trying to find his cell phone at the time, was released to a family member to be transported to a medical facility to be evaluated. He is charged with careless and imprudent driving.