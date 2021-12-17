Members of the Houston board of education handled several matters during a lengthy closed session on Tuesday night.
The board met with a parent, handled resignations and extended employment offers.
Members accepted:
•The retirement/resignation of Pat Oakley, special education teacher, at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
•The resignation of Daniel Hickcox, paraprofessional, effective Dec. 31.
•The retirement/resignation of Rebecca Kirkwood, paraprofessional, effective Dec. 31.
•The retirement/resignation of Stella Harshbarger, speech pathologist, at the Exceptional Child Cooperative at the end of the ’21-’22 school year.
•The resignation of Mareta Ramsey as a food service worker at the need of the ’21-’22 school year.
The board also employed:
•Rodney Preheim as freshmen boys basketball coach for the ’21-’22 school year.
•Dalton Dzurick as a volunteer basketball coach.
•Hired Emily Dobson as a paraprofessional for the ’21-’22 school year.
Members also held a legal discussion and discussed a personnel issue.
It was in session for about three hours.