Members of the Houston board of education handled several matters during a lengthy closed session on Tuesday night.

The board met with a parent, handled resignations and extended employment offers.

Members accepted:

•The retirement/resignation of Pat Oakley, special education teacher, at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

•The resignation of Daniel Hickcox, paraprofessional, effective Dec. 31.

•The retirement/resignation of Rebecca Kirkwood, paraprofessional, effective Dec. 31.

•The retirement/resignation of Stella Harshbarger, speech pathologist, at the Exceptional Child Cooperative at the end of the ’21-’22 school year.

•The resignation of Mareta Ramsey as a food service worker at the need of the ’21-’22 school year.

The board also employed:

•Rodney Preheim as freshmen boys basketball coach for the ’21-’22 school year.

•Dalton Dzurick as a volunteer basketball coach.

•Hired Emily Dobson as a paraprofessional for the ’21-’22 school year.

Members also held a legal discussion and discussed a personnel issue.

It was in session for about three hours.