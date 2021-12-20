This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Members of the Houston board of education are set to interview four candidates Wednesday to become the school district’s next superintendent.

In a meeting last Thursday evening, a representative of the Missouri School Boards Association, which is assisting with the search, reviewed superintendent applications with the board. Four were selected for an interview.

Allen Moss, superintendent, announced earlier that he would leave the district effective June 30, 2022.