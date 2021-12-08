The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Christmas Parade this Saturday (Dec. 11).

The parade is set begin at 6 p.m. on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston.

The theme this year is “A Star Spangled Christmas.” Cash prizes will be awarded for best floats in both religious and non-religious categories ($50 for first-place, $25 for second and $15 for third).

The chamber is encouraging entries of classic cars, marching bands, horses, youth groups, church groups and more.

The lineup will begin at 5:30 in the parking lot below Hiett Gymnasium on the Houston Schools campus.

Also on Saturday, people can have their pictures taken with Santa Claus from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Health Food Store on Grand Avenue.

For more information, or to register for the parade, call chamber director Angie Quinlan at 417-967-2220 or email info@houstonmochamber.com.