James C. “Jay” Lancaster Jr., 82, son of James C. Lancaster and Cassie (Hunsperger) Lancaster, passed away at his home in Houston, Mo., on Dec. 9, 2021.

Jay is survived by his wife of 31 years, Elizabeth (Liz) Lancaster; one daughter, Lexie L. Lancaster of West Plains, Mo.; one brother, Eddie Lancaster of Koshkonong, Mo.; and lots of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jay confessed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized in water in the Name of the Father, and the Son and the Holy Spirit on Feb. 15, 2004, in Falfurrias, Texas, at the Assembly of God Church. Jay never strayed from his belief in Jesus, and they are truly friends.

I believe that Jay would want me to tell you that he loves you all and there is a Jesus, he felt his presence with him many times over the past years. If you have not experienced the presence of Jesus please don’t wait until it is to late, there is a heaven and there is a hell. We get to choose where we will spend eternity. Please, please choose Jesus.

We will not be having any memorial services for Jay at this time! Have a Merry Christmas and celebrate life and Jesus!!

