Jerald Williams, age 88, son of Guy Ross and Martha Matilda (Duncan) Williams, was born May 17, 1933, in Evening Shade, Mo. He passed away Dec. 16, 2021, at his home in Evening Shade, Mo.

Jerald grew up in the Plato, Mo., area and was a member of the Roby Baptist Church. He was baptized and accepted Christ as his Savior in 1952.

Jerald went into the U.S. Army in May of 1953 and served in Korea until April of 1955. He moved to Michigan in 1963 and started to work for General Motors. He worked there as a Master Mechanic until he retired in 1994. In October 1964 he married Kathryn LeBaron. They lived in Grand Blanc, Mich., until 2001 when they moved to Evening Shade, Mo.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn of Evening Shade, Mo.; a son, Jerald Michael Williams, and wife, Tina, of Flint, Mich.; two daughters, Lori Satkowiak, and husband, Scott, of Grand Blanc, Mich., and Tammi Rupp of Evening Shade, Mo; eight grandchildren, Jared, Carly, Shelby, William, Jacob, Joseph, Hunter and Charlie; five great-grandchildren, Aubriana, Elorie, Bryson, Cheyan and Kaysen; a sister, Claudeen Handley, and husband, Wayne, of Evening Shade; two sisters-in-law, Charlotte Gale of Windermere, Fla., and Sherry Redingar of Grand Blanc, Mich.; a brother-in-law, Dennis LeBaron of Holly, Mich.; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jerald is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Guy Ross, Jr. and Dale Williams; and a sister, Joyce Bettes.

He loved people, and never met a stranger. He was very proud of his lawn mowing and he mowed several lawns in the area. His favorite thing was to drive the back roads in his old red truck and stop and visit along the way. Jerald will be missed by many.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com. In lieu of flowers or donations the family wishes everyone to have a Merry Christmas with family and friends and to always remember God loves you.

At his request, there will be no service at this time. In the spring when the friends and family can get together, we will have a graveside service with full Military Honors at Palace Cemetery. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

PAID