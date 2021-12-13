John Alvin Foster, age 80, son of Paul and Clarena (Ballard) Foster, was born Jan. 7, 1941, in Upton, Mo., at home. He passed away Dec. 10, 2021, at Kabul Nursing Home in Cabool, Mo.

John grew up in Upton and graduated from Houston High School in 1959. He married Gwendolyn (Parker) on Sept. 1, 1962, and to this union one boy and one girl were born.

He began working for a janitorial company out of Springfield, Mo. He began traveling where he met Bob Milo and he and Gwen moved to West Virginia from 1967 until December of 1977 for work. They then moved home to Solo, Mo., and began dairy farming. He began with a herd of 30 Holsteins and one Jersey. After three years they decided to milk only Jerseys and Foster’s Jersey Farm was born. Over the years, he worked hard to improve his herd of cattle and Foster’s Jersey Farm received Herd Excellence in 2001 from DHIA.

John didn’t know a stranger and would talk to anybody everywhere he went. He would spend his summers hauling cattle to county fairs where many trophies were won. He was proud of his herd and his family showing the cattle. John was a hard worker and could be found at any time of the day doing something around the farm. He was proud of his home and to be a farmer. His work ethic and stubborn will kept him going for most of the year but when those failed his Little Debbie Zebra Cakes and coffee would get the job done.

He loved his family and wasn’t afraid to let them know it. He would spend hours talking on the phone to them and loving on his grandkids and great-grandkids. He especially loved to hear them laugh. His favorite thing to do was to sneak up on them and scare them, many times his wife could be heard yelling “JOHN!” and he would be seen sneaking away laughing.

John was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He always had a listening ear and sound advice for whatever you may need. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Pauline; and his daughter, Lynn. He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn of Cabool, Mo.; one son, Wayne (Angie) of Newkirk, Okla.; two granddaughters, Beth (Clay) of Ponca City, Okla.; Stephanie (Tyler) of Solo, Mo.; one grandson, Jonathan; two great-granddaughters, Piper and Adalyn; and one great-grandson, Colson.

John was a member of the Twin Rivers Trail Riders, served as president on the Texas County Fair Board, was a board member on the Houston Rural Fire Department, served as Presiding Commissioner for Texas County, and board member on Dairy Herd Improvement Association (DHIA). He attended church at Ozark Baptist Church in Houston, Mo., and had received Christ as his Savior as a young teen.

Memorials are suggested to New Hope Baptist Church, Houston Rural Fire Department or Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home, with a Celebration of his Life beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Cremation and services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

