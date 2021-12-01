John Breckenridge Fielder Sr., 81, of Bucyrus, Mo., passed away Oct. 24, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was born March 19, 1940, in Leavenworth, Kan., to William Thomas and Marguerite Mears Fielder.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, John Fielder Jr.; two brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his wife, Joanne; a son, Dean, of the home; and two daughters, Connie Sue and Elizabeth Ann of North Carolina.

Mr. Fielder loved to work on cars, motorcycles and electronics. He enjoyed fishing and listening to country and bluegrass music. When his health would permit him, he and his wife would attend New Beginnings Baptist Church where he loved to tell stories of the “Old Days.”

Memorials may be made to New Beginnings Baptist Church.

Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. The family will host a memorial service later.