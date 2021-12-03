John Michael Buxbaum, 55, son of Charles John and Bertie Ruth Price Buxbaum, was born on Feb. 1, 1966, in Bad Kreuznach, Germany. He passed away Nov. 30, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo.

Mr. Buxbaum was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Daniela Lynn Jackson.

He is survived by his daughter, Marie Elizabeth Buxbaum Knowles of Centralia, Mo.; his sisters, Donna Marie Buxbaum Hudson of Jefferson City, Mo., and Kathleen Vada Buxbaum Hart of Olathe, Kan.; one brother, Robert Hubert of Alabama; four nieces; four great-nephews; and three great-nieces.

He graduated from Dixon High School in Dixon, Mo.

Mr. Buxbaum was a welder, an electrician, a carpenter, a mechanic, a builder of homes, a fisherman, a picker, a dumpster diver, a spelunker, an avid walker, a camper and an explorer. He was also an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. He enjoyed drawing, painting, collecting cool/pretty/interesting rocks (“rocks that rocks”) and collecting anything to do with wolves and Native American culture. He enjoyed music of various genres. He loved playing the drums, especially with his great-niece Aleece.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of his life at a later date.