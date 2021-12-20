Kelli Dawn Martin, age 56, daughter of Herchel and Kathleen (Tipton) Martin, was born Dec. 8, 1965, in West Plains, Mo. She passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

Kelli was preceded in death by her father; one sister, Shirley; and three brothers, Philip, Kenny and David.

She is survived by her mother, Kathleen Miller of Cabool, Mo.; two daughters, Allison Mitchell and Morgan Stevenson of Springfield, Mo.; one sister, Gail Martin of Cabool, Mo.; two brothers Marlin Martin of Springfield, Mo., and Kevin Martin of Ozark, Mo.; a granddaughter; and several other relatives and friends.

Kelli accepted Christ at an early age and went on to do mission work in Haiti. She was always eager to help anyone in need.

She worked in healthcare for many years after graduating with an associate degree and obtaining certification as a medical assistant.

She was a wonderful cook and especially loved preparing Thanksgiving dinner for her family. Her holiday fudge was enjoyed by many people over the years.

The family held a Celebration of Her Life on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cabool, Mo. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.