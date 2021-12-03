The results from two games this week at the annual Fordland Invitational Tournament have both gone into the win column for the Houston High School girls basketball team.

The Lady Tigers hammered School of the Ozarks 73-21 in Tuesday’s tournament and season-opener and then routed a tough Conway squad 72-50 Thursday night.

Conway held an 8-2 lead early in the first quarter in Thursday’s contest, but Houston responded with an 8-0 run and led 10-8 after a put-back shot by sophomore guard Angie Smith with about 4 minutes to go in the period.

The Lady Tigers controlled the game from there, as the Lady Bears weren’t able to keep up with their opponents’ relentless up-tempo pace. Houston put together a 22-4 run after trailing in the first quarter, and held a commanding 30-14 advantage when junior forward Karlee Curtis snatched an offensive rebound and scored from down low with 4:52 remaining in the second quarter.

On the strength of a pair of 3-pointers by senior guard Jamison Cromer, the Lady Bears closed the gap to 33-22 at halftime. But the Lady Tigers ran away in the third quarter, pouring in 23 points to only 8 for Conway.

While being trailed by Conway guard Reese Atkinson, Houston junior guard Aliyah Walker looks toward the hoop at the end of a fast break Thursday night in Fordland. DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

Houston increased the lead to 66-37 when senior guard Hannah Dzurick stole the ball on the defensive end and went the distance to the other end for a layup with 5:21 to go in the game. The Lady Bears continued to play hard and eventually fell by 22.

The Lady Tigers dominated the boards throughout the contest against the taller Conway group (that included two 6-1 players), and Houston frequently broke the Lady Bears’ full-court press with good ball handling and by keeping their heads up to find teammates in open space and successfully send them long passes.

Junior forward Olivia Crites was a force inside on both ends of the floor, scoring a game-high 23 points while grabbing 14 rebounds and wreaking havoc on would-be Conway scorers in the key.

Junior guard Aliyah Walker scored 11 points for Houston, knocking down two triples and tossing in 9 points after the break. Curtis finished with 10 points, while Dzurick and Smith each had 9 and junior guard Makenzi Arthur came off the bench to add 8 (all in the second half).

Against School of the Ozarks, the Lady Tigers led 23-2 at the end of the third quarter and were never threatened.

Dzurick scored 20 points in the contest, while Crites had 19 (including 14 in the first half), Curtis had 10, Smith had 9 and Walker added 7.

The Lady Tigers (2-0) take on Dora in the tournament’s championship game tonight (Friday) at 7:30.

Dora advanced to the final by beating host Fordland 52-40 on Tuesday and then downing top-seeded Chadwick 64-40 on Thursday.

Houston will continue a busy stretch to begin the season by hosting country rival Licking Monday.

