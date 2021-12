The bracket is set for this year’s 8th annual Mountain Grove Holiday Tournament, and the Houston High School girls basketball team is seeded fourth in the 16-team event.

The Lady Tigers will face No. 13 Plato in a first round game at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27.

Salem is the tournament’s top seed, while Liberty is No. 2 and Mansfield is No. 3.

The event’s championship contest is set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30.