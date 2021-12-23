A Licking man faces a trio of felony charges after an incident involving shots fired at a buggy.

Chadwin Wade, 46 of 17218 Deason Drive in Licking, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault (a class B felony), as well as armed criminal action (an unclassified felony).

Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies responded to a report of a person firing shots at people on Deason Drive in the Licking area. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a man who said he was leaving his residence with his wife and children in a buggy. Lindsey said the man told officers that a neighbor – later identified as Wade – fired a rifle at them.

The deputies made contact with Wade, and he admitted to shooting the rifle at the family in the buggy. The Licking has several Amish families who live in the area. No one was struck by the gunfire, Lindsey said.

Wade was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail. He is held without bond.