A Licking man faces a felony assault charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident at his residence on Dec. 5.

Joshua Z. Peck, 30, of 11929 Mason Drive in Licking, is charged with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony).

A deputy reported being dispatched at about 9:30 a.m. regarding a physical domestic disturbance at Peck’s house.

After investigation, the officer determined Peck had assaulted a woman multiple times during an argument that reportedly started when Peck wanted to play video games and the woman wanted him to stay in bed instead.

Peck was taken to jail and has a bond set at $100,000.