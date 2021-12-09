A Jerome man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Texas County on charges of DWI and careless and imprudent driving, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Jerry W. Magourik, 56, was taken to the Texas County Jail, the patrol said.
Click here to read our print edition online!
A Jerome man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Texas County on charges of DWI and careless and imprudent driving, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Jerry W. Magourik, 56, was taken to the Texas County Jail, the patrol said.