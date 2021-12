An area man faces seven charges following his arrest Thursday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Donnie J. Downs, 52, of Mountain View, was arrested on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, wanted on three Shannon County warrants, having no insurance, head lamp out and wearing no seat belt.

He is held in the Shannon County Jail, the patrol said.