A Mount Vernon man faces a felony charge after an incident Dec. 8 at Casey’s General Store in Houston.

Lucas R. Price, 21, of Mount Vernon, is charged with first-degree robbery (a Class A felony).

A Houston Police Department officer reported responding at about 3:15 p.m. regarding a report of a possible assault at the Casey’s on U.S. 63. Upon arrival, the officer observed another officer speaking with Price, who reportedly said he had been shot at a Walmart in Republic and drove to Houston to get away.

Price then told the officers he was very drunk and was waiting for his girlfriend, who owned the Kia sedan he was using.

Another man then exited the store and came to the car who turned out to be its registered owner. He reportedly told the officers Price told him he was getting sick and asked him to stop to get something to eat. The man then claimed Price had told him to get out of the car or he would shoot him.

The man also claimed Price had acted as if he was going to grab something from the back seat (like maybe a gun), and had moved to the driver’s seat as if he would take the car. The car’s owner said that after he got out of it, he called 911.

Price was arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $500,000.