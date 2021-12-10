A Springfield man is charged with a felony drug distribution offense after an overnight incident Nov. 26 in Cabool.

Dwight A. Buchanan, 41, is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Cabool Police Department officer was dispatched at about 4:37 a.m. regarding a report of a man sleeping in a blue Cadillac parked at a gas pump at the Casey’s General Store location on Ozark Avenue.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with an employee who was concerned because the car had been in the same place for about an hour.

The officer made contact with the man in the driver’s seat, who was identified as Buchanan. After investigation, the officer reportedly found marijuana, smoking and vaping devices and three digital scales inside the car. Buchanan was also found to have more than $1,000 cash in a pocket.

He was arrested and taken to jail, and has a bond set at $250,000.

Buchanan was reportedly already on probation for a drug distribution charge.