A second showing of Elsenpeter’s Marionettes will be performed at 5 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 4) at the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston.

The Elsenpeter Marionettes, headed by Richard Elsenpeter, are a professional full-time performing Marionette company who has entertained millions of school children in live shows for over 139 years.

Besides performing more than 200 plus programs nationally each year, Elsenpeter will write, produce, create and carve an entirely new program annually. The Elsenpeter Marionettes specialize in children’s classics and adapt stories with which most children are familiar.

SUNDAY ENTERTAINMENT





The Willow Springs Arts Council and the STARS Foundation will sponsor an evening of free Christmas music performed by the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra and the STARS Foundation at two locations.

“Bells of Christmas with Handel’s Messiah” will be performed 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston.

The first part of the program will feature favorite seasonal selections including “The Bells of Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” and a hand bell choir. “Carol of the Bells/God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” will highlight violin soloist Kyleigh Peterson. Music from the “Nutcracker” containing “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” “Waltz of the Flowers,” “March of the Nutcracker,” and “Trepak” will also be performed.

The last part of the program will be Handel’s Messiah and include the orchestra accompanying the 60-member choir. David Johnson and Dylan Ficken are featured soloists on “Angels from the Realms of Glory.”

Conductors for the performances will be Jodie Forbes from the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra and Rebecca Peterson, director of the STARS Foundation. The full 38-member orchestra consists of musicians from SOCO and the STARS Foundation.