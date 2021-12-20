Rev. Roger Cary, pastor of the Houston United Methodist Church, has announced plans for a Christmas Eve Service, which is 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at the church at 422 Hawthorn.

The service will include the lighting of the four candles of the Advent Wreath which represent Hope, Peace, Love and Joy, and the lighting of the Christ Candle in the center of the wreath. In addition, Holy Communion will be served.

Pastor Cary emphasized that “the service of Holy Communion is open to all believers, regardless of religious affiliation or lack of membership in a church.” The service will conclude with the traditional Christmas Eve candlelighting as the congregation is invited to carry the light of Christ into the world.