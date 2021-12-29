This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A 15-year-old Houston girl reported missing on Dec. 22 was found Tuesday in Shannon County.

Houston Police Department Chief Brad Evans reported that Karissa Lynn Lilly was located at her biological mother’s house in Birch Tree after HPD officers executed a search warrant with assistance from the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department.

Evans said Lilly was found safe and unharmed. Her mother Christa Halstead was charged with interfering with custody for a felony and taken to the Shannon County Jail.

Halstead’s bond was set at $5,000.