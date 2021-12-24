Last year over the Christmas holiday, there were 746 traffic crashes during the counting period. In those crashes, 10 people were killed and another 310 were injured. This year’s traffic crash counting period begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. The patrol says motorists should wear their seat belt, pay attention to driving, and don’t drink and drive.

Travelers are reminded that holiday drivers will affect traffic patterns. If you’re planning a trip during the holiday, please keep this in mind. Drivers are encouraged to make sure they are well rested, and their vehicle is in good working condition before driving to their destination, no matter how short the distance. Check the weather forecast and plan accordingly. The Road Condition Report number is 800-222-6400. If bad weather is expected, make sure your vehicle is winterized. Allow extra time to reach your destination and obey all traffic laws.

If faced with a traffic emergency, motorists can contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone. This emergency number will ring into the nearest highway patrol headquarters. Motorists should use this number if they are in a traffic crash, witness a crash or crime, or pass a stranded motorist in need of assistance, etc.





