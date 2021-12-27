The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released statistics related to the Christmas holiday weekend. Troop G did not report any fatalities.

The patrol reported that eight people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.

Troopers investigated the following:

•Traffic Crashes – 310

•Traffic Crash Injuries – 92

•Traffic Crash Fatalities – 8

•DWI – 67

Last year during the 78-hour Christmas counting period, there were 746 traffic crashes statewide. In those crashes, 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured.

There were no boating crashes or drownings over the 2021 Christmas holiday counting period.

Of the four fatality traffic crashes investigated by troopers, two occurred in the Troop C (Weldon Spring) area and two occurred in the Troop F (Jefferson City) area. The remaining four fatalities were investigated by the Kansas City Police Department, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Overland Police Department and Wentzville Police Department.

MSHP data showed that there were five traffic fatalities on Dec. 24, two on Dec. 25 and one on Dec. 26.