A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system that began scanning patients in 2006 at Texas County Memorial Hospital has recently been upgraded with the latest in MRI technology.

The installment of a 1.5T Vantage Orian from Canon has been completed, and the hospital offers the most advanced in digital MRI capabilities and state-of-the-art technology, it says.

An MRI provides intricate and detailed images of the parts of the body being scanned. A healthcare provider must order an MRI for a patient, and MRI is regularly used to look at muscles, soft tissues, ligaments, vessels, stress fractures and many other body parts. MRI is also used to look at patients with multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease and patients with stroke, aneurysms or renal artery problems, just to name a few of the exams available.

Ann Hamilton, director of radiology at TCMH, spoke with pride about the upgrade. “I am glad we have the ability to provide the latest and greatest in MRI service to our patients when they need it,” she said.

“We are happy to be able to offer the largest patient aperture in the industry for greater comfort and access,” Hamilton said. “This unit can handle up to 550 pounds.”

The Orian has world class technologies that deliver reduced scan times and whisper quiet scanning while providing the greatest possible image quality and detail for all examination types. Additionally, the machine offers Quick Star breathing and reduced breath hold times. Patients and providers can now be more confident in MRI diagnosis with the power of Vantage Orian from Canon, the hospital said in a press release.

Patients are provided with earplugs or headphones to listen to music during the MRI. Patients can choose their own music to listen to from a Pandora tablet that is available.

Additionally, the large room has a mural on the ceiling that provides a soothing scene for patients to look at during their exam. Lighting can also be darkened or brightened for the comfort of the patient. A two-speed fan regulates airflow for patient comfort, too.

“When you need a MRI, just ask for a TCMH MRI from your provider,” Hamilton said. “We offer convenient appointments that are close to home.”

Hamilton noted that the MRI is available 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment or for any questions, contact TCMH Radiology at 417-967-1276.