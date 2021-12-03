Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation’s online auction that took place from Nov. 21-30 was a success, raising $27,024 for TCMH Hospice of Care. The fundraising total included cash and non-cash gifts.

Due to the precautions in place for COVID-19, the online auction was held in place of the chili cook off event for the second year in a row.

All the funds raised during the event benefit TCMH Hospice of Care which provides end of life and grief support care for patients and their families in Texas County and the surrounding area.

“The success of this event would not have been possible without the incredible support from our sponsors and our community,” Jeff Gettys, TCMH Healthcare Foundation president, said.

Support for the event came in many ways including critical sponsorships, merchandise donations, in-kind services and through the bidders who actively participated in the auction.

Corporate underwriters for the event were Simmons Bank, State Farm Insurance, Emergency Medical Care, LLC, Progressive Ozark Bank and Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks.

For the past 15 years, a beef purchased at the county fair to raise funds for Hospice of Care through the previous chili cook off events and the online auctions, has been donated by friends and family of the late Dr. I.C. and Margaret Keeney.

John and Jeannie Beltz of Willow Springs along with David and Carol Keeney, and Steve and Diane Pierce carried that tradition forward again this year.

Prior to the inception of the cook off, the Keeney and Beltz families purchased a beef that was donated to Hospice of Care to raise funds for the organization.

The healthcare foundation has a designated “Hospice Fund” where the online auction funds and other donations to Hospice of Care are held.